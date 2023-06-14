Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – At its June 13 meeting, Sea Isle City Council authorized the advertisement of bids for the north-end dog park. The bids are for the construction of a new dog park and shade pavilion.  

