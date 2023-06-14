SEA ISLE CITY – At its June 13 meeting, Sea Isle City Council authorized the advertisement of bids for the north-end dog park. The bids are for the construction of a new dog park and shade pavilion.
Mayor Leonard Desiderio acknowledged that the project “has been in the planning process for some time now.”
The good news was not only that the project was moving forward but also that the city has “secured funding from Cape May County that will pay for construction of the project,” according to Desiderio.
Discussions of a dog park in the city date back years but the location for such a project was unclear. The proposal now is to put it in the north part of town in the area of Landis Avenue and Seventh Street.
The planned shade pavilion would give humans a way to enjoy the area while the dogs socialize. Earlier estimates put the cost of the project at $1 million.
