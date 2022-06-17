629fa363603fe.image.jpg

A surveillance camera captures a group of individuals gathered on the boardwalk outside the home of an Avalon resident, who claimed his home was “attacked by these disrespectful morons who were throwing fence rails at our house” over Memorial Day weekend 2022. Now, the problem is being discussed in Sea Isle City.

SEA ISLE CITY – In his biweekly statement to City Council June 14, Mayor Leonard Desiderio spoke of the city's strategy on misbehaving youth. 

The public statementhighlightedthat everyone is welcome in the city, but disruptive behavior is not, and will face consequences.  

“The measures we put in place last summer to handle unruly behavior have served us well and Sea Isle is as safe as ever,” said Desiderio 

“However, I and my other shore colleagues are very disappointed that meetings we had over recent months with the state attorney general and legislators to modify legislation regarding juvenile justice implemented by police has not borne fruit,” he continued.  

We will not stop in our efforts though to push for improvement on this legislation so our police forces can do their jobs. I am calling on residents to immediately report to the police any problem with safety and security. Please don't waste your time and valuable minutes in getting the police to address the situation by posting any concerns or trouble on social media,” concluded Desiderio 

