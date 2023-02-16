Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY - At its Feb. 14 meeting, Sea Isle City Council voted to award the Phase 1 contract for site preparation and surcharge for the Sea Isle Community Center to H4 Enterprises LLC, of Court House, for $267,867.

