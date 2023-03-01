Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY - Mayor Leonard Desiderio prefaced the introduction of two ordinances by saying, “Enough is enough,” as he spoke of a need to better control lawlessness and rowdy behavior by large gatherings of juveniles during the summer season.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments