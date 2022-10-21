SICBP Hall of Fame 2022.jpg

The Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Alumni Association gathered on October 8 to honor the newest members of their organization’s Hall of Fame. Shown during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are (from left) SICBPAA Public Relations Chair Brian Wilson; Vice-President Wayne MacMurray; 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees Jordy Troyan, Tom Montgomery and Lauren McHale; Treasurer Joanne Lombard-Palombo; Secretary Sean Riley; and President John McCann.

 Provided by the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Alumni Association

SEA ISLE CITY - Each year, the members of the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Alumni Association (SICBPAA) choose former lifeguards to induct into their organization’s Hall of Fame – a tradition that has been upheld since the Hall of Fame was first created in 2001 with the induction of Beach Patrol Captain Joe Bowen.  Today, the group has more than sixty member in its Hall of Fame – thanks, in part, to the latest three lifeguards who were recently inducted as the group’s “Class of 2022.”

