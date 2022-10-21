SEA ISLE CITY - Each year, the members of the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Alumni Association (SICBPAA) choose former lifeguards to induct into their organization’s Hall of Fame – a tradition that has been upheld since the Hall of Fame was first created in 2001 with the induction of Beach Patrol Captain Joe Bowen. Today, the group has more than sixty member in its Hall of Fame – thanks, in part, to the latest three lifeguards who were recently inducted as the group’s “Class of 2022.”
editor's pick
Sea Isle Inducts New Members to Beach Patrol’s Hall of Fame
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Locations
Press Release
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- State Detective Arrested After N. Wildwood Bar Incident
- Route 47 Wawa Gets Green Light from Court
- Rio Grande Entertainment Complex ‘Moving Forward’
- H2oi Name is Ruined, Car Enthusiast Says
- Cris Pannullo from Ocean City Is on an 11-Game Winning Streak
- Rare Bird Spotted in Del Haven
- Cape May County School Board Candidate Interviews
- Wildwood Cracks Down on ‘Exhibition Driving’
- LCMR Locked Down After Hoax Threat
- July 2022 Arrests in Cape May County
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Ocean City - My Husband is a State Police Officer and is sequestered from speaking about politics openly, But I'm not and I am his wife, I'm also a mother of 2 small children like many of you out there...
- Cape May - Politica rhetoric is alive in Cape May. The figures about The Public Safety Building continue to grow. The validated $14.5 Million cost became a false $21 Million claim in the last election to scare...
- Wildwood - Can ya'll lighten up about the Herald asking for a dollar? Or about fees associated with features on the online version? We are SO incredibly privileged to have such a solid local newspaper that...
- CMCH - The more truthful statement would be. The creator made all things perfect, and man perverted, diseased, and destroyed. Why he made us; God only knows!
- Seaville - Upper Twp - In response to some spouts regarding parents that are against the new Sex Ed standards in NJ schools…We are not against teachers. And we are in support of and for the inclusion of each and every...