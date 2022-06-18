e-bike stock
SEA ISLE CITY – During public comment at City Council’s June 14 meeting, a resident pleaded with members to regulate e-bikes, scooters, and other motorized "vehicles," such as electric skateboards 

The residentrecounted a recent incident on the Promenade where he and his two-year-old grandsonwere nearlyrun over by an e-bike.  

“This is a very dangerous situation. How long will it take council to pass an ordinance before we're all put in (the way of) really serious harm and injury,” he asked.  

Authorities said they are aware of the growing alarm among residents and visitors alike.  

“The police chief, too, attending today’s meeting, is fully aware of the need to ensure as (much as) is humanly possible these motorized vehicles adhere to the letter of the law, and we expect to introduce an ordinance next meeting to start regulating these vehicles,” commented Council President Jack Gibson. 

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

