SEA ISLE CITY – City Council introduced on first reading an ordinance amendment to prohibit invasive species, especially mentioning and targeting bamboo.
Other invasive species enumerated are sasa, ragweed, multi-flora rose, kudzu, poison oak, and ivy.
The prohibition is against planting, installing, or permitting planting of these invasive species and enumerates the "duty to confine," which is defined as requiring property owners and occupants to prevent the "encroachment, spread or intrusion onto other properties” of these invasive species.
In addition to costs to remove, penalties include fines from $100 to $1,000 and potential jail time or community service up to 90 days.
