SEA ISLE CITY – Members of city council approved a resolution to authorize the submission of a grant to the New Jersey Department of Transportation Oct. 11.
editor's pick
Sea Isle Enhances Decorative Lighting
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Camille Sailer
Reporter
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Rio Grande Entertainment Complex ‘Moving Forward’
- July 2022 Arrests in Cape May County
- Pedestrian Killed Outside Villas CVS
- LCMR Locked Down After Hoax Threat
- "Boots at the Beach" Canceled Indefinitely
- ‘We’re Going to Take Whatever Action is Necessary’
- Over 2,000 Purchased their Beach Tags in Avalon for Stone Harbor Beaches
- Cape May County School Board Candidate Interviews
- Rare Bird Spotted in Del Haven
- Middle Clarifies Campground Building Rules
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- West Wildwood - To the spouter stating that borough is paying ~60k for one officer to patrol at night you are incorrect. They are paying for the officer on patrol, his manager and ALL costs associated with patrol. (...
- Frog Hollow - The new 20 mph speed limit has been proposed by the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee. What are their recommendations to control bicyclists who run red lights, drive the wrong way on streets, and run...
- West Wildwood - The spouter who said the concept of fish and chips were copied from some store in Portugal is ridiculous. No one here is from Portugal and the original fish and chips were offered here first. I...
- Villas - Do any of you remember the 1962 February storm that hit the shore? That was called the perfect storm, that took out a lot of Avalon along with other towns, so yes the hurricanes are going to...
- Seaville - I live along a state highway in Upper Township. Overnight, my Jeff Van Drew sign disappeared, and a Tim Alexander sign was in its place. Maybe Mr Alexander or his workers can bring my Van Drew sign...