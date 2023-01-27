SEA ISLE CITY - City Council, at its Jan. 24 meeting, approved a resolution to solicit bids for Central Avenue improvements from 56th to 69th streets.
Sea Isle Continues Central Avenue Improvements
Camille Sailer
Reporter
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
