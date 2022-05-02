Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – City Council passed a resolution at its April 26 meeting to repair a bulkhead protecting the 59th Street fishing pier.  

Business Administrator George Savastano explained, “There are some areas damaged and falling on the south side of the pier. We’re going to put in additional pilings to improve the bulkhead’s safety.”  

Council awarded a $66,069 contract to Albert Marine Construction, of Waretown, to carry out the work, which is expected to begin in the next two weeks and finish in about a month’s time. 

