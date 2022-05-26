Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio reported to Sea Isle City Council at its May 24 meeting that “Public Works has beaches very ready after the recent storms we’ve experienced.  

"All-access and Mobi mats or hand-packed gravel for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) access have been positioned throughout the municipality."  

He added that 30 Sea Isle beaches will have lifeguards by the third week in June. 

