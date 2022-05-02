north wildwood beaches
Shay Roddy/File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – Business Administrator George Savastano reported to Sea Isle City Council that “Sea Isle City’s beaches are in relatively good shape.  

"In fact, some beaches in the south end by the Townsend's Inlet area have even gained sand, and this was an area which had seen serious erosion.  

"Recent beach replenishment is paying dividends in helping our beaches stay in good condition.” 

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments