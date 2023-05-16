SICPD Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) on Monday, May 22, 2023, will examine all aspects of the Sea Isle City Police Department's policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services Chief Anthony Garreffi Jr. announced today (May 11).

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments