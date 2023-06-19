Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY - At the June 15 meeting of Sea Isle City Council, Mayor Leonard Desiderio announced that the city’s police department has again won accreditation for the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP). It is the fourth time the department has received accreditation since 2014. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments