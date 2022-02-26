Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – City Council unanimously approved the introduction of the 2022 municipal budget Feb. 22, totaling $26.7 million.  

Mayor Leonard Desiderio presented the budget before the vote, noting, “Sea Isle City’s financial position is the best it has ever been. The budget before council has no tax-rate increase and includes a surplus of $8 million.”  

Desiderio described additional good news for Sea Isle taxpayers, saying, “There will be no increase to our water and sewer rates for the ninth consecutive year.”  

The budget will come before the council for final approval and public comment at its March 22 meeting. 

