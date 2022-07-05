SEA ISLE CITY – Each year, Sea Isle City’s Fourth of July revelers enjoy a fireworks show, which is launched from an ocean barge near the 50th Street Beach on Independence Day evening. This year, due to an unexpected accident onboard the barge, the fireworks show did not go-off as planned – however, most importantly, no injuries resulted from what took place.
Last night’s pyrotechnic show began at 9:00 PM, as planned. However, after approximately 2-minutes, occasional gaps in the show began taking place. A short time later, there was an explosion on the barge that apparently resulted from one of the 6-inch shells exploding inside its gun-tube before it could launch into the air. The explosion resulted in further delays and a shortened fireworks show overall.
As noted, no injuries were reported, and the City was told that all safety precautions were in place prior to and during the show.
The fireworks crew on the barge was working inside a solid metal safety box (aka: a “shooter shack”) that protected them from the explosion.
No injuries were reported on the tug boat that moved the barge from its dock on the mainland and positioned the barge during the fireworks show. Also, at no time was the public on the beach at risk.
Both the barge and the tug boat returned safely to their dock after the show ended.
Overall, it is estimated that nearly 2/3 of the fireworks that were intended to be part of the show were launched successfully.
The City of Sea Isle City is currently working with the Fireworks provider, Pyrotechnico, on a credit for the portion of Monday night’s pyrotechnics display that was not launched.
“The most important thing is that no one was injured,” said Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio. “Even though there was a problem with the fireworks show, it was still a great Fourth of July in Sea Isle City.”
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.