SEA ISLE CITY – Each year, Sea Isle City’s Fourth of July revelers enjoy a fireworks show, which is launched from an ocean barge near the 50th Street Beach on Independence Day evening. This year, due to an unexpected accident onboard the barge, the fireworks show did not go-off as planned – however, most importantly, no injuries resulted from what took place.  

Last night’s pyrotechnic show began at 9:00 PM, as planned. However, after approximately 2-minutes, occasional gaps in the show began taking place. A short time later, there was an explosion on the barge that apparently resulted from one of the 6-inch shells exploding inside its gun-tube before it could launch into the air. The explosion resulted in further delays and a shortened fireworks show overall.

As noted, no injuries were reported, and the City was told that all safety precautions were in place prior to and during the show. 

The fireworks crew on the barge was working inside a solid metal safety box (aka: a “shooter shack”) that protected them from the explosion.  

No injuries were reported on the tug boat that moved the barge from its dock on the mainland and positioned the barge during the fireworks show. Also, at no time was the public on the beach at risk. 

Both the barge and the tug boat returned safely to their dock after the show ended.

Overall, it is estimated that nearly 2/3 of the fireworks that were intended to be part of the show were launched successfully.

The City of Sea Isle City is currently working with the Fireworks provider, Pyrotechnico, on a credit for the portion of Monday night’s pyrotechnics display that was not launched.

“The most important thing is that no one was injured,” said Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio. “Even though there was a problem with the fireworks show, it was still a great Fourth of July in Sea Isle City.”

