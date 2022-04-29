Unknown.jpeg

Shown with one of thirty-eight (38) new Crepe Myrtle trees that were dedicated to the people of Sea Isle City during an Arbor Day Celebration on April 29 are (front, from left) Sea Isle Terrapin Rescue Co-Chairperson and Environmental Commission member Susan Ahern; Environmental Commission Chairperson and Garden Club member Annette Lombardo; Pastor Melissa Doyle-Waid, of Sea Isle City United Methodist Church; Beachcomber Tours Chairperson and Environmental Commission member Abby Powell; Garden Club Chairperson Mary Tighe; and (back, from left) Sea Isle Terrapin Rescue Co-Chairperson and Environmental Commission member Steve Ahern; City Councilman J.B. Feeley; Shade Tree Committee Chairperson and Environmental Commission member Mike McHale; Historical Society President and Environmental Commission member Ron Kovatis; Mayor Leonard Desiderio; and Beautification Committee Chairperson Pat Walsh.

SEA ISLE CITY – With dozens of spectators looking on, the members of Sea Isle City’s Environmental Commission, Garden Club, Beautification Committee, Historical Society, Shade Tree Committee and Green Team hosted an Arbor Day Celebration on the front lawn of Sea Isle’s Welcome Center on April 29. 

During the gathering, which was emceed by Shade Tree Committee Chairperson and Environmental Commission member Mike McHale, who is also a past Sea Isle City Mayor, poems were read, famous naturalists were quoted, and Arborist Gary Farrow, of Tree Effect, Inc., explained ways to help trees live longer. 

Additionally, Mayor Leonard Desiderio read a proclamation in honor of Arbor Day, and Environmental Commission Chairperson Annette Lombardo explained her group’s 2022 Tree Raffle, which will result in thirty (30) new trees being planted on private properties later this year. 

Another aspect of the ceremony was the dedication of thirty-eight (38) new Crepe Myrtle trees to the people of Sea Isle City. The Crepe Myrtles, which now line JFK Boulevard and will display bright pink blossoms during the summer, were purchased with money from the Environmental Commission’s Trust Account. 

Unknown-1.jpeg

Shown during the distribution of free tree seedlings following Sea Isle City’s Arbor Day Celebration on April 29 are (from left) Sea Isle City Beautification Committee members Anne Organ and Alan Nesensohn, Sea Isle City Environmental Commission member Dudley McGinty, and Sea Isle City Shade Tree Committee Chairperson and Environmental Commission member Mike McHale.

After the ceremony concluded, free tree seedlings were distributed to all those in attendance.  The seedlings, which included Bald Cyprus, Cornelian Cherry, Dogwood and Bayberry trees, were donated by the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign, a division of the State’s Department of Environmental Protection. 

