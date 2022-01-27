SIC Community Center Rendering - File Photo.png

An artist's rendering of the proposed community center in Sea Isle City.

 File Photo

SEA ISLE CITY – City Council members approved a bond ordinance Jan. 25 for $20 million to fund the city’s new community center. 

 Three council members voted for the bond and two were absent  Mary Tighe and Frank Edwardi 

The center has been at the forefront of much discussion during the past year.  

The council has already authorized design services, and city administration will be working over the coming months to prepare construction documents so that bidding can proceed for the project, with construction estimated to take about 18 months to complete. 

 

