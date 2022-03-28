Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY - City Council adopted its $26.7 million 2022 municipal budget at its March 22 meeting.  

Per Mayor Leonard Desiderio’s remarks, “This budget reflects no tax rate increase, a record level of surplus funds, and no water/sewer increase in rates. Sea Isle is in the best financial shape it’s ever been in.  

"I want to applaud and thank council, city administration, and residents for all working together, such as at our budget workshop where we received and discussed useful suggestions regarding the budget.” 

