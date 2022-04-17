BEACH MAT WALKWAY FILE PHOTO
Jaclyn Versace /Shutterstock.com

SEA ISLE CITY – At its April 12 meeting, Sea Isle City Council approved several resolutions related to various procurement actions designed to enhance life in the municipality.  

The first was the purchase of new park benches for $20,868 to be placed along the Promenade viewing area near Excursion Park and other locations along the oceanside walk.  

Another procurement action was the purchase of 20 new Mobi mats for $36,798. Designed in the words of Mayor Leonard Desiderio to “ensure convenient access to all Sea Isle beaches,” the plastic mats sit on top of the sand and provide for easier traversing over the dunes and onto the beach sand.  

An additional purchase was that of a Ford Interceptor police vehicle to support public safety. 

