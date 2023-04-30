Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – At its April 25 meeting, Sea Isle City Council authorized the award of the city’s ice cream and bottled water beach concession for 2023 and 2024. The two-year award amount was $784,010.  

