sea isle city lifeguard tryouts sicbp

Sea Isle City lifeguards during tryouts in a file photo.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – City Council announced Jan. 11 which beaches will have lifeguard protection, and when, for summer 2022.  

According to a resolution, “depending upon need and availability of lifeguards, selected beaches may open earlier or close later than scheduled.” 

The earliest dates for beaches with lifeguards in attendance are Memorial Day weekend, beginning May 28-30. Some protected beaches could be closed as early as Aug. 15, or even earlier, depending on lifeguard availability.  

The resolution also designates beaches for rafts, surfingstand-up paddleboards, volleyball, catamaran and sailboat launching, and kayak and kiteboard launching. 

Full listings can be found at https://bit.ly/3Fs26k6 (scroll down to Resolution No. 006).  

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments