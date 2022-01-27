Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – With the retirement of long-serving Chief Financial Officer Paula Doll, Sea Isle City Council approved a shared services agreement with Ocean City to fill the position Jan. 25.  

Frank Donato III is the individual who will take on both roles, with his term ending June 30, which could be extended if both cities agree. 

 

