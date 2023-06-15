Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY - Sea Isle City Council adopted a new flood prevention ordinance at its June 13 meeting. It also took the unusual step of agreeing to delay the formal implementation of the ordinance until the end of the year. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments