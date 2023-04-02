SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City Council adopted the 2023 municipal budget March 28. The $28.5 million current fund operating budget calls for no increase in the local purpose property tax rate.
The budget also contains a $10.3 million water and sewer utility budget which will not require any increase in user fees.
Both budgets made use of greater surplus funds than in 2022. Two-thirds of the current fund budget relies on tax income, with the remainder of the projected income coming from surplus and local revenues.
The largest contributor to local revenues is beach fees at $1.4 million. The water sewer utility is 80% dependent on user fees, with the remainder of the revenue coming from the use of surplus.
The city’s current fund surplus at the beginning of the year stood at $8.7 million. Debt service was budgeted at $5.9 million or 20% of current fund appropriations. The debt service includes school purposes.
The water and sewer utility’s largest single expense is payment to the county Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA), which consumes just over 40% of city utility revenue.
No member of the public spoke during the public hearing on the budget.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.