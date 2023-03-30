SEA ISLE CITY – At the March 28 Sea Isle City Council meeting, two ordinances were adopted that are intended to give police more latitude in dealing with rowdy juvenile behavior.
Sea Isle, along with many of the state’s shore towns, has been plagued with juvenile misbehavior for the last two summers. Many local officials have publicly blamed Trenton, saying that Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Legislature have gone too far with juvenile justice reform directives that have handcuffed police.
With state law and attorney general directives limiting how police can intercede and deal with destructive or intimidating juvenile behavior, the ordinances are extra “tools” for officers to use if circumstances require.
One ordinance prohibits backpacks on the city’s promenade, beaches, and beach street-ends after 10 p.m. during the summer season.
Numerous complaints from residents and visitors have focused on the use of backpacks to transport alcohol by underage drinkers.
The second ordinance established a 10 p.m. curfew during the summer season for those under 18.
Mayor Leonard Desiderio said that the ordinance contains several common-sense exceptions that permit minors to be out during the curfew period. Curfews of this sort have been legally challenged in the past. Desiderio told the audience at the council meeting that “our city solicitor has researched the constitutionality of these ordinances.”
An inability to get changes in the law or the guidelines from Trenton has frustrated many local officials who have been left to struggle with the problems of juvenile misbehavior.
As the ordinances were adopted, Desiderio said, “We’ve talked about this enough.”
Sea Isle joins with other shore towns who have crafted similar local ordinances.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.