Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – At the March 28 Sea Isle City Council meeting, two ordinances were adopted that are intended to give police more latitude in dealing with rowdy juvenile behavior.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments