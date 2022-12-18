School Demo Marks Progress Toward SIC Community Center By Camille Sailer Dec 18, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An artist's rendering of the proposed Sea Isle City community center. Provided NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SEA ISLE CITY – Municipal governing body members awarded a new contract to demolish an old school building, making way for a planned community center Dec. 13.Council authorized R. E. Pierson Construction to demolish the former school building at Park Ave, for $354,900.Groundbreaking is expected sometime this summer and total building time is anticipated to take two years. Asbestos remediation was recently completed.This contract is the next milestone to achieve completion of the community center long awaited by city officials, residents and visitors alike.Email: sailerce@cmcherald.com Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Community Center Contract Building Building Industry Law City Planning Governing Body City Remediation Demo Locations Sea Isle City Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Load comments Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesUpper Township Superintendent of Schools Resigns Police: Man Found Hiding in Bedroom Closet of Unsuspecting HomeownerOn the Market: $13M High Dunes Teardown?Whale Washes Ashore in StrathmereHow a Wildwood Christmas Display Took 250 Hours to Craft Indictments December 13, 2022Survival at SeaTwo Charged with Theft of Thousands in CoinsMissing Cape May Sailors LocatedJeopardy Win Streak Ends for Ocean City Resident Videos Avalon - The Cape May Beach claim that liberals and Democrats want all guns banned is complete and utter nonsense. North Cape May - All I want for Christmas is no more nepotism in Cape May County especially LTES Wildwood Crest - I just wanted to come on and say how much I enjoy the Christmas decorations that the town has put up this holiday season. It makes my evening walks on Sunset Lake so cheery! Middle Township - I agree with the spouter regarding the administration at Cape May Tech. The new superintendent and her dream team of recently hired (director of curriculum, business administrator, head of... Cape May - We had a weakling in the White House with Jimmy Carter. Now, it's Joe Biden. This too shall pass. More Spouts Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald