An artist's rendering of the proposed Sea Isle City community center.

 Provided

SEA ISLE CITY – Municipal governing body members awarded a new contract to demolish an old school building, making way for a planned community center Dec. 13.

Council authorized R. E. Pierson Construction to demolish the former school building at Park Ave, for $354,900.

Groundbreaking is expected sometime this summer and total building time is anticipated to take two years. Asbestos remediation was recently completed.

This contract is the next milestone to achieve completion of the community center long awaited by city officials, residents and visitors alike.

