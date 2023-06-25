CAPE MAY - A resolution to renew Cape May’s membership in the Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund (JIF) passed without a problem. What was notable about this seemingly routine action was in the presentation by Kamini Patel, a JIF pooling administrator.
Patel spoke of a “hardening” of the insurance market due to the combined impacts of climate change, high inflation, and regulatory changes. She said the insurance market is showing a trend toward “less coverage for higher prices.”
Noting that the industry is limiting its own capacity, Patel cited the fact that there have been 18 separate $1 billion or more loss events in the U.S. since 2022.
“That’s one every three weeks,” she said.
The Insurance Risk Management Institute defines a hard insurance market as one where premiums increase and capacity (the supply of insurance coverage to meet demand) decreases. In short, insurance becomes more expensive and harder to obtain.
Patel went on to demonstrate the financial strength of the JIF. She enumerated the many JIF programs that help reduce losses, including a wellness campaign that is premised on data showing healthy employees are injured less frequently and return to work sooner. Her presentation was strong and there was never any doubt that the city would renew its membership.
Oddly though, the presentation on the strength of the JIF did not bring as much comfort as it might have in past years. Patel’s comments on the insurance market, as a whole, and the pressures on the reinsurance market, in particular, were cause for reflection and even concern.
Coupling her remarks with recent actions by major insurance carriers to exit property coverage markets in select areas of the country because of repeated high loss events and with rising rates for basic homeowner policies gives a glimpse of potential challenges that may be hitting towns and individual homeowners in the near future.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.