OCEAN CITY - 2nd Ward Councilman Tom Rotondi submitted his petitions to the City Clerk today to seek an at-large Council seat. With his family by his side, Councilman Rotondi submitted over 125+ petitions from supporters for his bid.
“I’m proud of the work we, as council, have been able to do in the less than two years since I have been elected to serve this community. Although the needs of my family have changed, my passion and commitment to this town has not. I am seeking the at-large seat, so that I can continue to lead and be able to have the flexibility to meet the housing needs of my growing family. My wife Stephanie and our three children are with me today, because that’s my motivation as a public servant - Putting Ocean City’s Families FIRST.” Rotondi said.
After being sworn in as a Councilman in July of 2020, Rotondi went right to work for Ocean City’s families. Rotondi, who also has been selected by his peers to be Ocean City Council Vice-President, made communicating with the residents of the 2nd ward a priority. Rotondi, has led several successful efforts to change policy and improve our community.
“I took the time to examine the existing contract procurement process. Having seen that one engineering firm had received over 60 no-bid contracts totaling nearly 7 million dollars, I built out what is now a pool of qualified engineering firms. Now all engineering contracts must go into this pool. This initiative has lowered our costs by 30+%.”
Rotondi, who is also a US Army Veteran and a retired law enforcement officer, reflected on one of the most serious situations that has faced our community in recent years, the Ocean City Beach Patrol.
“When I first learned of the serious sexual allegations affecting our Beach Patrol, I thought of my daughter Celeste. She is 4 years old, but one day I hope she can join the Beach Patrol and continue our family’s tradition of service here in Ocean City. The young ladies who work so hard to protect the beach goers that enjoy Ocean City every summer are daughters too. These wonderful young women should be celebrated, not subjected to inappropriate behavior. At the council meeting on April 22, 2021, I immediately pushed for an independent investigation by the Cape May Prosecutor's office and called for a tip line to be established for beach patrol members who wanted to report inappropriate activity.” Rotondi said. “This effort, has resulted the establishment of new protocols and leadership throughout the Beach Patrol.”
