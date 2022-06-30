In this story, the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners:
Introduced two bond ordinances that total nearly $39.9 million for many projects.
Approved another $200,000 commercial fishing loan.
Appointed James Norris to the Pollution Control Financing Authority.
Renewed an agreement with Atlantic County to use Harborfields as a juvenile detention center.
Authorized a $55,000 transportation planning program focusing on transit problems and issues.
Approved an $84,000 inspection contractwith Colliers Engineering & Design Inc.
CREST HAVEN - Two bond ordinances at nearly $39.9 million were introduced June 28 by the Board of County Commissioners to upgrade roads and other projects.
Each will have a second reading and hearing July 12, at 4:30 p.m., in the Commissioners' Meeting Room in the County Administration Building, 4 Moore Road, Court House.
Bond Ordinance 6-22 is for $29.08 million. According to County Administrator Kevin Lare, over 10 miles of roads will be repaved, and drainage improved.
Included in Middle Township will be Dias Creek Road and the parking lot at the County Zoo.
In Lower Township, Fishing Creek Road; Upper Township, Stagecoach Road, Dennisville-Petersburg Road; Dennis Township, New Bridge Road, Tyler Road, and part of Route 47; Cape May, Beach Avenue, Pittsburgh, and Lafayette streets.
Other countywide paving, striping, and roadway upgrades will also be made.
Bond Ordinance 7-22 totals about $10.3 million. It will provide $8.8 million in upgrades for county bridges, including the repair of Corson's Inlet Bridge that links Strathmere and Ocean City.
The bond will also pay $1.5 million for upgrades at County Commons, 3801 Route 9, in Rio Grande. The work will include "upfitting" an existing movie theater, restrooms, landscaping, and utility improvements.
At the Office of Emergency Management, $2.5 million will build a new radio base station to link with the existing county radio system. The project will include a 250-foot, self-supporting antenna, shelter building, natural gas generator, and related equipment.
F/V Redemption Loan Approved
A $200,000 commercial fishing revolving loan was approved to purchase the new Fishing Vessel Redemption, which Thomas McNulty Jr., of Court House, owns. The seven-year loan has an interest rate of 2%, like others the board has approved.
The board stated its recognition that "the commercial fishing industry is an integral (key) part of the county's economy," according to the resolution.
Norris Named to Pollution Control Financing Body
James Norris was appointed to the county's Pollution Control Financing Authority for a term that expires Feb. 1, 2027.
Norris, a Republican, is a Middle Township Committee member seeking reelection to that body in the November general election.
Harborfields to House Young Offenders
Cape May County's juvenile offenders will continue to be housed in Atlantic County's Detention Center, known as Harborfields.
The agreement between the counties began in 2013. The present renewal extends from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2022.
Eye Improved Regional Transit
A $55,000 program was authorized "to improve the efficiency of the region's transportation network."
The resolution calls for an $11,000 in-kind match from the county and $44,000 in federal funds.
The program is an agreement with the South Jersey Transportation Authority and continues until June 30, 2023.
The resolution states, "The county... seeks to provide superior transportation facilities and services for the convenience and safety of its residents and visitors... and to provide a transportation planning program to address transportation problems and issues."
Colliers Engineering Wins Contract
By resolution, Colliers Engineering & Design Inc. won an $84,000 contract for special inspections of the Government Services Project at the County Airport.
The resolution cited the need for "specialized testing and inspection services" at the facility.