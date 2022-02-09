Sewer,Metal,Cap,On,The,Road,After,Rain,In,Close
WEST WILDWOOD - Most of West Wildwood’s sewer system was replaced in the late 1980s to early 1990s. During the replacement process, roads were raised by as much as feet to ensure the new sewer infrastructure was above the tidal flooding level.  

Due to the natural sinking of the island, as well as the added weight of the raised roads, sewer infrastructure pipes have gradually separated from the manhole structures over time, particularly those on Maple Avenue.  

This separation has caused groundwater to leak into the sewer system, causing a heavy increase in water flow to the system, according to a comparative analysis completed by the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority (CMCMUA).  

In 2021 alone, the sewer system saw an increased flow rate of over 29% higher than 2020, a change in $104,787 in excess flow charges to the city. That rate has increased 60% over the last six years.  

An analysis of flow rates completed by the CMCMUA shows an increase of 38.3% over the last five years,arate that is much higher than the surrounding communities of Wildwood, where theflow has decreased by 0.8% over the last five years, and North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, whicheach experienced an increase in flow of 13.4% and 13.6%, respectively.  

West Wildwood has made its stance clear that it is working to resolve this issue and will “do the right thing” for the community, as West Wildwood Commissioner of Revenue and Finance Joe Segrest stated in an open letter to taxpayers of West Wildwood.  

However, the current rise in flow has led to a needed increase in sewer rates, which have remained unchanged since the last increase in 2017. 

Currently, the boroughplans to temporarily repair the affected manholes before summer and has plans in place to permanently fix the issue in the coming few years. A similar project was recently completed on Poplar Avenue.  

Once the appropriate survey is completed, the city plans to use a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant to fix the similar issues facing Maple Avenue. Segrest remains confident that once the temporary repairs are completed, residents should see a significant reduction in the borough’srate, as flow issues should be temporarily diminished. 

 

