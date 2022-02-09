WEST WILDWOOD - Most of West Wildwood’s sewer system was replaced in the late 1980s to early 1990s. During the replacement process, roads were raised by as much as2 feet to ensure the new sewer infrastructure was above the tidal flooding level.
Due tothenatural sinking of the island, as well as the added weight of the raised roads,sewer infrastructurepipeshave graduallyseparated from the manhole structuresover time, particularly those on Maple Avenue.
This separation has caused groundwater to leak into the sewer system, causing a heavy increase in water flow to the system,according to a comparative analysis completed by the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority (CMCMUA).
In 2021 alone, the sewer system saw an increasedflow rate of over 29% higher than 2020, a change in $104,787 in excess flow charges to the city. That rate has increased 60% over the last six years.
An analysis of flow rates completed by the CMCMUA shows an increase of 38.3% over the last five years,arate that is much higher than the surrounding communities of Wildwood,wheretheflow has decreased by 0.8% over the last five years, and North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, whicheach experienced an increase in flow of 13.4% and 13.6%,respectively.
West Wildwood has madeitsstance clear thatit isworking to resolve this issue and will “do the right thing” for the community, as West Wildwood Commissioner of Revenue and Finance Joe Segrest stated in an open letter to taxpayers of West Wildwood.
However,the current rise in flow has led to a needed increase in sewer rates,whichhave remained unchanged since the last increase in 2017.
Currently,theboroughplans to temporarily repair the affected manholes beforesummerand has plans in place to permanently fix the issue in the coming few years. A similar project was recently completed on Poplar Avenue.
Once the appropriate survey is completed, the city plans to use aU.S.Department of Agriculture(USDA)grant to fix the similar issues facing Maple Avenue.Segrest remains confident that once the temporary repairs are completed, residents should see a significant reduction in theborough’srate, as flow issues should be temporarily diminished.