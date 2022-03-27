COURT HOUSE - At the March 23 Middle Township Committee meeting, Rio Grande resident George Pawlowski presented a petition from property owners along Secluded Lane, asking for connection to the municipal water distribution system.
Pawlowski said discussions about bringing water to the community had occurred over several years. He noted that roadwork about to begin represented an ideal time to run the necessary water infrastructure.
Mayor Timothy Donohue responded to Pawlowski’s comments and petition, noting that the municipality had sold off its water rights decades ago.
New Jersey American Water runs a water distribution system through an infrastructure, which is owned by the company and not the municipality.
Donohue explained that the municipality tries to broker arrangements to bring water supply to new areas but has no ultimate control over the decision.
In the case of Secluded Lane, which sitsoffRoute 47 near a Wildwood Water Department facility, the municipality approached Wildwood’s water department about accommodating the community.
“They were uninterested in the project unless the township paid the construction costs,” said Township Administrator Kim Osmundsen.
There were some Secluded Lane residents at the meeting who said they had wells that provided water they were happy with. Among those who are seeking extension of a water distribution system to the neighborhood was a woman who said she had her well tested with resulting reports of parasites.
Donohue explained that if the well water in the community presented a health emergency, different avenues would be available for funding the cost of bringing water to the lane.
Without evidence of a significant health hazard, the neighborhood will likely not have another opportunity to advocate for water until after the five-year moratorium on street opening ends. That moratorium will be in place as soon as the imminent roadwork and paving are completed.
