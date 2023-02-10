VILLAS – A retail cannabis operation named Sea & Leaf plans to open in the Bayshore Mall in North Cape May by May 1.
Andrew Sick, attorney for Sea & Leaf LLC, said the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) would give its final approval in perhaps three to four months. Depreet Singh, the holder of the license issued by Lower Township, was a little more optimistic.
“We will be opening in a time of, like, two-and-a-half months,” Singh said. “I would say May 1 is possible.”
Both Sick and Singh said that the cannabis store was going to be the first to open in Cape May County. West Cape May has two licenses pending from the state - one for Shorehouse Canna and a second for Potent Petal LLC, both of which have local addresses.
Sick said his client, whose address of record is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has local businesses, as well. Singh declined to name the other businesses.
Lower Township Council passed a resolution Feb. 6 “evidencing local support” for a cannabis license for Sea & Leaf LLC to operate in the Bayshore Mall. Sick said the resolution is required by the CRC. West Cape May passed similar resolutions for its two applicants.
The cannabis retail store in Lower Township will be in the Bayshore Mall, 3860 Bayshore Rd., Unit 7, North Cape May.
When asked what they would carry, Singh said, “The same as everyone else – edibles, flowers, etc.”
