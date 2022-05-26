Herald OC Beach work (2).JPG

Lifeguards keep watch on an overcast morning, in sight of the huge dredge adding sand to Ocean City beaches in the summer of 2020.

 Bill Barlow

SEA ISLE CITY - Council member Mary Tighe told fellow City Council members at their May 24 meeting that she had received complaints over the weekend that recent marina dredging has only cleared the common area in the middle location of the marina.  

“With the great weather over the past weekend, many boaters were out and about, and they noticed that the boat slip areas along the sides of the marina have more debris and silt than ever. As a result, boaters can't use the marina because of this issue, especially at low tide.”  

Municipal Engineer George Savastano promised to look into the issue with the dredging company to resolve the problem. 

