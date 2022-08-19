COURT HOUSE -A group of residents, manyfrom Whitesboro,used theAug.15 meetingofthe Middle Township Committee to challengethe land sale process in the township.Land salesareroutinely heldforproperties the township has foreclosed on due tonon-payment of taxes.
Dawn Robinson pointed to the fact that many of the properties in township land sales are in Whitesboroand nearby communities. She asked for a list of the properties for a year’s worth of land sales along with how much the property sold for.Robinson said there was a“lot of money”coming into the township that was not benefiting the communities where theland sales took place.Robinson has purchasedproperty at township land salesbefore.
BusinessAdministratorKimberlyOsmundsenexplainedhow Robinson could get data on the land sales. She also argued thatthe township probably breaks even at best in the land sales.
Osmundsenremindedthe public that the townshipcontinuesto pay the county and school taxes on the foreclosed land.Thebuyer paystaxesafter the sale, benefiting the township.
“The township is not in the business of owning all this land,” Osmundsen added.
Shirley Green of the Whitesboro Historical Societyeven questioned the right of the township to sellland in Whitesboro. She reviewed the unique history ofthe communityand argued that Middle Township has no right tosellthe land in Whitesboro, Wildwood Junction and Wildwood Heights.
MayorTimothyDonohue dismissed her claims,saying that any court would recognize the township’s jurisdiction in the area.
The real issue underlying the debate appeared to be the changing nature ofthe communityas higher land valuesand rising assessmentsmakeit difficult for long-term residents to hold on to their land. These changesoften resultin foreclosuresandtax sales.
The fact that the funds derived from the tax sales go into the township’s general fundto help balance the budgetdid little to calm the concerns. Thepreponderanceofforeclosedproperty insmaller,definedsections of the townshipmeans the communitydeals with the changeswhilethe benefitsfrom thefunds are spread across themunicipality.
Robinson’s questions pointed to a keyexpressedconcern.Why dothe areasextensively impacted by the land sales see solittle direct benefitfrom them?
For the township,the land sales are a necessaryaction to protect the general taxpayer. For communities likeWhitesboro, they have amore direct and lasting impact.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.