PETERSBURG – A resident, who said she had a career as a teacher for over four decades in six states, asked Upper Township Committee members June 13 what they were doing to reduce gun violence.  

Individual answers centered around outreach to identify mental health issues, training coaches and others to recognize juveniles in crisis, statements that school security is already tight, and the mayor commenting, “For now, the drug crisis in our township is huge and much more of an immediate problem.”  

Committee member John Coggins said he supports armed personnel in municipal schools for the protection of students, teachers, and other personnel.

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

