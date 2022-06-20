TRENTON - Almostdailynational news reports point to an area of the country that is facing afresh watersupply crisis. The latest area of concern is the seven-state region that depends on the Colorado River as the source of much of its fresh water. It seemed a good time to check back on New Jersey water supplies, especially as the county heads into its busy summer season.
A 2018 state report, with several measures updated in August 2021, states that “sufficient water supplies exist to meet demands”statewide.The report adds that the lower Cape May peninsula faces water supply challenges that will require continued “innovative water management strategies.” Many of the county’s municipalities have adopted ordinances aimed at water conservation, especially through the better control of irrigation systems.
Aside from the availability of water supplies, another state measure involves the ability of public water systems to provide the water during periods of peak demand.
The general metric used to measure water system extent related to demand is termed “firm capacity,” which is a calculation of a water system’s capability to meet peak daily demand when the largest pumping station or treatment unit is out of service.
Currently, the only public water system that does not have the required firm capacity is Cape May. Rectifying that deficit is a central component of the city’s plans to expand its water treatment plant, including iron removal capabilities.
