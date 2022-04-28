WASHINGTON - When the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) rolled out Risk Rating System 2.0, it promised that the new system would result in leveraging industry best practices to deliver fairer and more equitable premium rates that better reflected each property’s flood risk.
FEMA also claimed that 89% of existing policyholders would either see their premiums drop or remain stable. The new rating system went into effect for all policyholders April 1.
A new study by Redfin, a national brokerage company, predicts instead that 81% of policyholders will see rate increases. Redfin used FEMA’s zip-code level data on the share of policyholders that will experience rate increases, according to a story in the Insurance Journal. FEMA has yet to make a formal comment on the Redfin analysis.
One big difference in the FEMA and Redfin projections is that FEMA treats policies with small increases of $10 or less as stable or no increase. Redfin’s analysis incorporated small initial increases because of the potential future impact of up to 15 years of compounded 18% per year increases built into the new rating model.
Thereal-worldimpact of the new rating system is still unclear since the premium changes only happen as existing policies come up for renewal. The Redfin analysis adds to the already existing concern that the new rating system will result in more widely distributed increases in premium rates than FEMA’s initial projections suggested.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.