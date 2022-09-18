- Two county roads will be repaved for just over 45.8 million.
- Matalucci's MUA appointment expiration was amended.
- Dennis Township, county approved redevelopment agreement to fight blight.
- Soar Church was approved as an emergency shelter.
- Search and Rescue coordinator was named.
- Two were renamed to Human Services Council.
CMCo Commissioner Actions
Repaving Awaits 2 County Roads; Dennis Redevelopment Pact OK’d
Al Campbell
Reporter
Alfred S. "Al" Campbell, who covers Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, is a lifelong Court House resident. He retired as Herald Managing Editor in September 2019 after 32 years.
