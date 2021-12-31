CREST HAVEN - The Board of County Commissioners' annual reorganization meeting is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. in the Leonard C. Desiderio Public Safety Training Gymnasium in Court House.
The location was changed from the County Administration Building meeting room where it was held in recent years.
At the meeting, the building's namesake, Leonard C. Desiderio, will take his oath and return to the all-Republican, five-member board.
Desiderio, mayor of Sea Isle City since 1993, was first elected as a freeholder in 2002. According to the county website, the position was renamed in 2021 to commissioner. Among his other duties, he served as vice-chairman of the board for several years.
Park to Add More Trees
A $39,690 contract was awarded by the board Dec. 28 to Carolla Brothers Landscaping Inc., doing business as D&R Landscaping, of Vineland.
The project will add more deciduous trees at the County Park and Zoo. Deciduous trees are those that annually shed leaves.
The firm was one of four bidders, and was deemed the lowest responsive bidder. Timing on the one-year project began Dec. 29.
Quarter-Century-Plus Tradition
For over 25 years, workers employed by the Jersey Cape Diagnostic, Training, and Opportunity Center have picked up recyclable materials from county facilities.
That tradition will continue into 2022 since the board approved a contract for $59,988 to the sheltered workshop.
The resolution notes that the award was made without competitive bidding. That was because, under state law, the sheltered workshop employs "handicapped persons."
Policy Board Members
By resolution, County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton and Desiderio were designated as members of the Policy Board of the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization (SJTPO).
The entity oversees a four-county region.
The body is "the forum for cooperative transportation decision-making" responsible for "developing transportation plans and programs," according to the resolution.
The SJTPO bylaws specify the board must include the mayor from one municipality in Cape May County, as designated by the Board of County Commissioners, and a county official.
Board Names Appointees
At its Dec. 28, the board made several appointments and reappointments to various boards:
Agricultural Development: George Brewer, Matt Stiles, James Hand, and Robert Schumann were all reappointed for four years. Terms will expire on Jan. 11, 2026.
Human Services Advisory Council: Jamie Moscony, member-at-large; Megan Santiago, consumer advocate; Nichol Hoff, consumer; and Rose Kuprianov, consumer advocate, were reappointed until Dec. 31, 2024.
Bridget DeFiccio, provider, has a term that will end on Dec. 31, 2024.
County Library Commission: Michael Ludgate was reappointed with a term ending Dec. 31, 2026.
