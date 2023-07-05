NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON – Avalon Council held its annual reorganization meeting July 3. The one thing that made this reorganization very different from those of the last three decades was the swearing in of a new mayor.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments