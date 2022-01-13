CREST HAVEN - The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners' annual reorganization was solemn Jan. 11 due to the passing of the father of Vice-Director Leonard C. Desiderio Jan. 10.
Desiderio was sworn to his new term in a private ceremony. He was absent from the meeting.
That meeting was held in the Leonard C. Desiderio Public Safety Training Gymnasium instead of the County Administration Building.
The board observed a moment of silence in memory of Leonard James Desiderio, 93. He was "the first-generation owner of KIX & the Sea Isle Inn," according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
Each commissioner offered a tribute to the elder Desiderio.
Thornton, Desiderio Renamed
At the 3 p.m. reorganization, Director Gerald M. Thornton and Vice-Director Desiderio were elected to serve another year in their posts.
Many standard resolutions were passed to enable the county government to function in the new year.
Meetings Scheduled
The board passed a resolution that sets the times and dates for the caucus and regular meetings. Those meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays, with caucus sessions at 3 p.m. and regular meetings at 4:30 p.m.
All meetings are public, accessible via the county website or in person at 4 Moore Road, Court House. Public input is taken at the regular meetings. No public comment is permitted at caucus meetings.
Actions Taken
A resolution approved a two-year labor agreement with the County Prosecutor's Employees Organization.
Salaries of those employees are listed, along with other county employees, in a separate resolution that appears on the Herald website under "Public Info - Government Salaries."
Three members were appointed to the County Women's Commission for various terms. Krista Fitzsimons, of Wildwood, Oct. 2, 2022; Barbara Zuzulock, June 8, 2023, and Camille Fitzmartin, Oct. 6, 2024.
Five veterinarians received as-needed contracts to provide service to the county Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. The contracts are for one year, with two additional one-year options.
They are Cape Veterinary Associates LLC, of Court House, NJ Veterinary Association, (doing business as Parkway Veterinary Hospital), of Court House, NVA Shore Veterinary Management LLC, of Seaville, Ocean View Veterinary Hospital, of Court House, and Pet Services of New Jersey PC, of Court House.
County departments were authorized by resolution to purchase advertising, commercials, and promotional media through the Department of Tourism. The total of those promotions cannot exceed $721,022.
