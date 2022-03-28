MARIJUANA CANNABIS DISPENSARY FILE PHOTO MEDICAL RECREATIONAL
TRENTON - The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) continued its slow pace toward recreational marijuana sales. The CRC March 24 failed to approve a measure that would've allowed existing medical marijuana dispensaries to begin selling recreational cannabis products. Eight medical dispensaries applied for the right to sell recreational cannabis. 

An adjustment to the state budget in January showed expected revenue from recreational cannabis in the budget year ending June 30. That revenue is expected to come from existing medical marijuana dispensaries opening to recreational sales. Instead, commission members were reluctant to move forward because of fears that the added demand would hurt medical marijuana patients. 

CRC Executive Director Jeff Brown says the state is “on the precipice” of recreational cannabis sales, but he also expresses a need for more planning.  

Earlier this month, the CRC began taking applications for recreational sales. Almost 700 applications were received. 

The commission has a special meeting scheduled for April 11 and could revisit the issue of recreational sales by existing medical marijuana facilities at that time. 

