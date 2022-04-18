TRENTON - For New Jersey weed smokers, April 21 may usurp 420 as the ultimate marijuana holiday this year.
One day after the widely recognized annual pot-smoking celebration, adults 21 and over will be able to purchase cannabis legally, and without a medical prescription. Gov. Phil Murphy called it a “historic step” in the state’s work to create a legal marijuana industry.
The state approved seven alternative treatment centers to begin adult-use cannabis operations, including at 13 retail dispensaries. The first phase of distributors to open all already sold medical marijuana. Applications for independent dispensaries are being accepted and reviewed now by the state.
While none of the initial 13 legal shops are in Cape May County, regulations allow for dispensaries to deliver, and it is unclear if any will offer that service to Cape May County residents. New Jersey residents can purchase up to one ounce of marijuana and possess up to six ounces.
The closest retail locations will be The Botanist’s locations on the Atlantic City Boardwalk and in Egg Harbor Township, according to the state’s website. There will also be a Columbia Care location in Vineland.
Websites for the dispensaries show different strains of flower available now to medical patients for close to $60 per eighth, vape pen cartridges for about the same price, as well as pre-rolled joints, shake, and a selection of limited edibles at other price points.
New Jersey has indicated it will not allow the types of edibles that resemble candies or sweets, like gummy bears and chocolates, which are available in other states and on the black market, to be sold recreationally.
The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC), which is overseeing the new operations, has committed to assessing applicants on diversity in hiring and management, support for community programs, the number of new and local businesses to which they provide technical support, and the percentage of minority-owned vendors or suppliers with which they contract, among other things, it said.
“We know that drug prohibition laws have, through history, disproportionately impacted Black and Brown communities – and continue to do so,” said Wesley McWhite III, the CRC’s director of diversity and inclusion, who will be responsible for ensuring that the alternative treatment centers licensed for recreational use comply with the act. “A socially equitable cannabis market will have substantial representation of those communities in employment and in ownership and these companies that have been benefitting from the market for the past 12 years – and are now expanding into the lucrative recreational space – have a role in helping to accomplish that.”
Police officers in New Jersey will also be able to smoke marijuana while off-duty, the attorney general announced this week.
Lower Township, Middle Township, and West Cape May have not prohibited recreational facilities. Other county towns that have can always change that. A few, including Wildwood, have expressed interest in keeping the door open for future consideration.
The new legislation makes New Jersey only the second state on the East Coast to allow cannabis use for all adults.
The dispensaries said they would have enough marijuana to sell to recreational clients without impacting the available supply for their medical patients. If that becomes a problem, they can face serious fines.
Applications (327) have been filed by non-corporate entrepreneurs hoping to open their own retail shops, but state approvals for these facilities are expected to take much longer.
Toni-Anne Blake, a spokesperson for the CRC, could not say how many of those were in Cape May County and added “site control isn't a requirement for conditional applications.”
In November 2020, New Jersey voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum to legalize marijuana for adults and create a legal marketplace. April 21 will mark significant progress toward making that a reality.
