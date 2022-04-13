NJ NEW JERSEY WEED MARIJUANA POT STOCK IMAGE
SquareLogo/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

New Jersey has made another step forward on the path to make marijuana legally available to adults.

The state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved seven medical treatment centers to begin operating as dispensaries April 11, one of the final hurdles before consumers can actually begin buying weed.

Recreational marijuana sales will likely begin as early as the end of the month or next month, NJ.com reports, and will begin at facilities that were already operating as medical marijuana dispensaries.

Acreage, Curaleaf, Columbia Care, Verano, Ascend Wellness, GTI and TerrAscend were all reportedly approved by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission to begin selling recreational marijuana. 

They plan to sell weed at locations in the following municipalities: Bellmawr, Bloomfield, Deptford, Edgewater Park, Egg Harbor Township, Elizabeth, Lawrence, Maplewood, Paterson, Phillipsburg, Rochelle Park, Vineland and Williamstown.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments