COURT HOUSE – The Cape May County court system graduated 47 people from the Recovery Court Program May 19.
Rehabilitation is the goal of the diversionary program for nonviolent drug offenders. As participants are assisted by professionals trained in substance abuse and recovery, they remain accountable in achieving a holistic set of goals.
Judge Jeffrey Waldman, who runs the program, encouraged the graduates to stay the course at the ceremony held in the old courthouse.
“One of my many wishes to you all is that the rest of your life stay sweet. Congratulations to all,” Waldman said.
The ceremony was held in person, but much of the program was facilitated online due to the pandemic. Waldman commented that the ceremony was his first time seeing many of the participants in person.
Judges Michael Blee and Bernard DeLury appeared via video messages to encourage the graduates that had gathered.
“You have reached the top of that journey, and we know that the journey never ends. It’s going to be a struggle on a daily basis. On behalf of our staff, we urge you to keep on fighting,” Blee shared.
DeLury recognized the challenges the participants had overcome to arrive at this point.
“Most importantly, you’ve made a change; a change in yourselves. You recognize the need for change and embraced the opportunity that recovery court presented to you. I wish you all the best as you continue on your journey,” DeLury said.
Waldman also highlighted the key role that the county prosecutors played in ensuring success.
“They have to kind of step aside a little bit and bite their tongue to let some folks into the recovery court who are marginal candidates. I really appreciate what they do in being compassionate in that respect," he said.
Assistant Prosecutor Michelle DeWeese implored the graduates to take advantage of the resources available and to stay the course.
The program took time to recognize an ‘above and beyond’ participant for the program. The individual, whose name is being withheld to protect his privacy, was presented with a plaque and asked to share a few remarks. The veteran shared his story with the crowd.
His drug and alcohol addiction began after 9/11. Having served in Iraq, he used substances to cope with what he had seen.
“It’s been a crazy journey. I know if I can make it through Iraq and I can make it through drug abuse, I can make it through anything,” he said.
Smiles were everywhere as participants were called up to the podium to receive their certificates. Each graduate was asked to share one word that described their feelings upon finishing the program. “Blessed,” “thankful,” and “excited” were among the most common.
The celebratory atmosphere permeated the entire ceremony. Staff members of the program collaborated with Waldman on a homespun music video.
Over 150 family and friends filled the room to celebrate the achievements of their loved ones. A crowd milled around and took photos in the beautiful weather after the ceremony.