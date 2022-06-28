inferrera dedication.jpg

Members of the Cape May community gathered to remember and memorialize Norman Inferrera III's August 2021 passing.

 CMBP via Facebook

CAPE MAY – Members of the community gathered to dedicated the Reading Avenue beach to Cape May lifeguard Norman Inferrera III June 24.

Inferrera lost his life in a rowing accident August 19, 2021. The member of Cape May beach patrol was just 16 years old.

Unveiling of the beach designation was hosted by Mayor Zack Mullock and Beach Patrol Chief Harry Back. Inferrera’s family was also present and received a plaque.

The 2022 Cape May Police Department’s “Challenge Coin” was created and dedicated in Inferrera’s memory.

