SEA ISLE CITY - Fishing groups and individuals were out in full force to request a change to Sea Isle City’s recent ban on shark fishing, implemented Aug. 8.
The public used the comment period to emphasize their desire to collaborate with city officials for the sustainability of the sharks.
“Surfers, bathers and the fishing community have co-existed peacefully and we want to see that continue. But a complete ban seems to overreach and will get out of control. It’s also difficult to see who is fishing for sharks and who is trying to catch other species,” opined Dean Danenhower, representing the Cape-Atlantic Stripers Club.
The council responded that residents continue to complain that sharks are not being protected. They’ve also heard that bathers are scared that the sharks are being lured to shore.
That’s not the problem, according to those representing the fishing interests.
“It’s mainly kids who want to catch a shark and put it on YouTube, TikTok and other social media. They use drones inappropriately as well as chumming to lure the sharks to shore. This obviously scares bathers and beachgoers. We need educational programs to show these young people why they can’t keep behaving like this. We can help Sea Isle organize these programs and want to work with you for everyone’s benefit,” one member of the public said.
Mayor Leonard Desiderio opened the meeting by addressing the issue
“Local government must act responsibly when concerns such as those that were brought to us by many citizens are raised,” Desiderio said.
He later emphasized that the city is willing and wants to find a resolution amenable to everyone. “No long-term decisions will be made until all parties have had an opportunity to weigh in on how to proceed,” he said.
Another fishing aficionado noted that drones can be used to identify, tag and protect sharks.
The city’s attorney, Paul Baldini, agreed with the mayor.
“We want to get the balance back among all interested parties. We want to work with everyone and we're going to look into long-term solutions in serious fashion after Labor Day. We’re planning a group meeting so that everyone can provide input and are maintaining a contact list of all interested parties and residents so everyone can be included,” Baldini said.
"All of us on committee grew up surf fishing. That means from waist high in the surf, not using drones, kayaks or chum–which is cheating. So our definitions of surf fishing are different. But still, we want to see this family activity continue and will work to ensure all interests are protected," said Council President Mary Tighe.
