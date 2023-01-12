Public Input on Upper Bike Path Extension Sought

Upper Township is seeking public input on the proposed bike path extension (in pink) from Beesley's Point to the existing bike path in Dennis Township.

 Courtesy South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization's website

PETERSBURG - Upper Township is seeking public input on the proposed bike path extension from the Beesley's Point area of the municipality to the existing bike path in Dennis Township, which continues through Middle Township and ultimately ends at Sandman Boulevard/Ferry Road in Lower Township. 

