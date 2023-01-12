PETERSBURG - Upper Township is seeking public input on the proposed bike path extension from the Beesley's Point area of the municipality to the existing bike path in Dennis Township, which continues through Middle Township and ultimately ends at Sandman Boulevard/Ferry Road in Lower Township.
Public Input on Upper Bike Path Extension Sought
Camille Sailer
Reporter
Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.
- Stone Harbor - Why would West Chester spouter care about Avalon and Stone Harbor beach replenishment. The only ones who should care are the home owners who will pay a share of cost.
- West Wildwood - Is it really possible? Are U.S. House of Representatives (Reps) lacking real confidence in managing legislation that will be good for 'the people'? It appears that the agenda is strictly...
- Cape May - I noticed a large number of homes in the county listed in the Sheriff's Sale section and yesterday, while driving thru the Seven Mile Island, Stone Harbor has quite a few sale signs on homes too...
- Wildwood - Can there be a seperate political section? Most of us don't care about politics. Its pretty annoying seeing people go at it.
- Avalon/Newark - For the people who are concerned about what I do while I am employed as a cop. Here’s a little glimpse into it. I work holidays and don’t get to see my family, I work nights and don’t get to sleep. I...