SEA ISLE CITY – During public comment at Sea Isle City Council's May 24 meeting, Mike Monichetti, owner of Mike's Seafood, made strong pleas that the governing body hold James Bennett, the owner of the Oar House Pub, accountable to his earlier public pledges that there would be noise abatement measures and no drinking in the streets and other rowdy and detrimental behavior to neighbors' quality of life.  

The Oar House Pub is located on 42nd Place, near the corner of Park Road, near Sea Isle’s historic Fish Alley neighborhood where Mike’s Seafood is located.  

“My family has been here 111 years and we and our neighbors are not going to put up with this. You (council) must and need to make sure nothing happens Memorial Day weekend and beyond,” implored Monichetti.  

In response to the Herald’s request for comment, Bennett said, “We have been trying to find an effective way to mitigate the noise but have not been successful. As a result, for this summer season, we are moving all music and entertainment inside, and the beach bar will not be operational this year. We took these measures because we want to be great neighbors of all who live in Sea Isle City, which is a wonderful place to live and do business." 

